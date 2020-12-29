President Nana Akufo-Addo to decide the reopening of schools tomorrow – KON

- Advertisement -

According to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a tweet addressing the public, President Nana Akufo-Addo will meet his cabinet tomorrow for a discussion.

The meeting is on the agenda of the President final decision on the possible reopening of schools in January. Key on his agenda will be to examine the proposals for assuring the safety of our children, should schools reopen.

Further in his tweets, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated these decisions to reopen the schools are not made lightly. But so far all his covid management decisions have been spot on.

He urged all to keep their fingers crossed as President Nana Addo will make the best decision in the interest of our children and our schools.

