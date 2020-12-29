type here...
GhPage News President Nana Akufo-Addo to decide the reopening of schools tomorrow - KON
News

President Nana Akufo-Addo to decide the reopening of schools tomorrow – KON

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Nana Addo
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Nana Addo
- Advertisement -

According to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a tweet addressing the public, President Nana Akufo-Addo will meet his cabinet tomorrow for a discussion.

The meeting is on the agenda of the President final decision on the possible reopening of schools in January. Key on his agenda will be to examine the proposals for assuring the safety of our children, should schools reopen.

Further in his tweets, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated these decisions to reopen the schools are not made lightly. But so far all his covid management decisions have been spot on.

He urged all to keep their fingers crossed as President Nana Addo will make the best decision in the interest of our children and our schools.

“President @NAkufoAddo prepares to meet cabinet tomorrow for a final decision on the possible reopening of schools in January. Key on his agenda will be to examine the proposals for assuring the safety of our children, should schools reopen.”

“These decisions are not made lightly. But so far all his covid management decisions have been spot on. Fingers crossed, he will make the best decision in the interest of our children and our schools,” he wrote.

KON
KON

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Accra
clear sky
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
74 %
2.5mph
0 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News