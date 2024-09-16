type here...
GhPageNewsPresidential aspirants forgets to fill her nomination forms
News

Presidential aspirants forgets to fill her nomination forms

By Qwame Benedict
Dr-Agnes-Ayisha of LYNC
Dr-Agnes-Ayisha

There was a shock at the Electoral Commission head office when a Presidential aspirant begged the EC to allow her to fill out her forms because she forgot and had limited time to fill the forms.

Dr Agnes Ayisha, the leader and founder of Liberation of National Youth for Change (LNYC), made this shocking appeal when she visited the EC office to file her nomination.

She claims that she failed to fill out the forms because of the numerous activities she has been involved in, such as campaigning in different areas and obtaining support from influential people.

Dr Ayisha clarified to the Electoral Commission (EC) in a video shared online she is heard saying “The intention was to contest as a presidential candidate. My vision is educational transformation, economic freedom, industrial evolution, resolve energy crisis. I have tried my best after picking my forms. We went to some regions and I got some endorsements. It is very challenging. As at now, I have everything but except for the form. I haven’t been able to complete the form.”

Dr. Ayisha begged the EC to take a second look and grant her more time to finish the paperwork so she could continue to run for president.

“So, I’m here to find out the next step if I’ll be given the chance to fill the form because I came in late and coming in late means I came with a vision to support and help the country but I haven’t been able to complete the vision but I have everything that needs to complete this process. I have my fans; I have the people but except the forms because the things are many,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, September 16, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
75.1 ° F
75.1 °
75.1 °
84 %
2.7mph
28 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways