There was a shock at the Electoral Commission head office when a Presidential aspirant begged the EC to allow her to fill out her forms because she forgot and had limited time to fill the forms.

Dr Agnes Ayisha, the leader and founder of Liberation of National Youth for Change (LNYC), made this shocking appeal when she visited the EC office to file her nomination.

She claims that she failed to fill out the forms because of the numerous activities she has been involved in, such as campaigning in different areas and obtaining support from influential people.

Dr Ayisha clarified to the Electoral Commission (EC) in a video shared online she is heard saying “The intention was to contest as a presidential candidate. My vision is educational transformation, economic freedom, industrial evolution, resolve energy crisis. I have tried my best after picking my forms. We went to some regions and I got some endorsements. It is very challenging. As at now, I have everything but except for the form. I haven’t been able to complete the form.”

Dr. Ayisha begged the EC to take a second look and grant her more time to finish the paperwork so she could continue to run for president.

“So, I’m here to find out the next step if I’ll be given the chance to fill the form because I came in late and coming in late means I came with a vision to support and help the country but I haven’t been able to complete the vision but I have everything that needs to complete this process. I have my fans; I have the people but except the forms because the things are many,” she said.

Watch the video below: