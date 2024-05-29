type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPretty GH lady cries over a single slice of GHS 1 yam;...
News

Pretty GH lady cries over a single slice of GHS 1 yam; Says it’s too expensive (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Pretty GH lady cries over a single slice of GHS 1 yam; Says it's too expensive (Video)

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to vent her spleen over the alarming cost of food in parts of Accra.

In a video on TikTok, the pretty-looking young lady, @Missmalisaam, was spotted complaining about the price of a piece of fried yam.

@Missmalisaa said she could not fathom why the small slice of yam she showed to the camera could be that expensive.

Pretty GH lady cries over a single slice of GHS 1 yam; Says it's too expensive (Video)

“Can someone tell me why one piece of yam, like this, is GH?1? Like, am I going crazy or is it normal? Please tell me if it’s normal because I don’t understand how one, this yam, is GH?1. Like, yam; like this. Look at the dimensions,” – she complained

Netizens Reactions…

nanakgyasi asked: “I want to answer with a question. who did you vote for?”

kwesi Adjapong: Transport,salt,oil,water,fire, frying pan and energy.”


?Sheila : “Something we grow in our own country soo sad”

What? also said: “Indomie ¢85 you never complain buh yam ¢1 di?? you turn Ante Naa.”

Grace commented: “A tuber of yam of yam is now 30 cedis and about,before the oil, gas , pepper and rubber must all be deducted from the profits they made from selling the yam.”

@missmalisaa

Is that normal because i am not understanding? #explorepage #yam1gh #explorepage? #fyourpage #foodtiktok #foodietiktok

? original sound – Malisa
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
85 ° F
85 °
85 °
71 %
4mph
87 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways