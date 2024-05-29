Pretty GH lady cries over a single slice of GHS 1 yam; Says it’s too expensive (Video)

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to vent her spleen over the alarming cost of food in parts of Accra.

In a video on TikTok, the pretty-looking young lady, @Missmalisaam, was spotted complaining about the price of a piece of fried yam.

@Missmalisaa said she could not fathom why the small slice of yam she showed to the camera could be that expensive.

“Can someone tell me why one piece of yam, like this, is GH?1? Like, am I going crazy or is it normal? Please tell me if it’s normal because I don’t understand how one, this yam, is GH?1. Like, yam; like this. Look at the dimensions,” – she complained

Netizens Reactions…

nanakgyasi asked: “I want to answer with a question. who did you vote for?”

kwesi Adjapong: Transport,salt,oil,water,fire, frying pan and energy.”



?Sheila : “Something we grow in our own country soo sad”

What? also said: “Indomie ¢85 you never complain buh yam ¢1 di?? you turn Ante Naa.”

Grace commented: “A tuber of yam of yam is now 30 cedis and about,before the oil, gas , pepper and rubber must all be deducted from the profits they made from selling the yam.”