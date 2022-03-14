type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestylePretty lady bitterly cries out on social media after her mouth gets...
Lifestyle

Pretty lady bitterly cries out on social media after her mouth gets swollen after applying Pink Lips balm [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
pink lips lady
- Advertisement -

A beautiful Nigerian lady is nursing her wounds after a product she purchased from a vendor that promises users pink lips in a matter of days left her with bruises and enlarged lips.

It appears she got more than what she bargained for, and now, she has taken to social media to call out the vendor over what she described as a misleading advertisement.

A lot of contemporary women have resorted to varying cosmetic procedures and artificial beauty enhancement products to make them feel confident in their bodies. From butt to boob creams, we have seen many ladies easily transform their bodies into flawless figures.

One of the trends catching on quickly is the use of so-called Pink Lips balms aimed at making one’s lips pink-ish and beautiful.

In the case of this beautiful lady, she was convinced the cream will help her get the pink lips she has always desired but it turns out she got lips enlargement as a bonus coupled with excrutiating pain.

Check out the video below

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 14, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    4.2mph
    20 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News