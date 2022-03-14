- Advertisement -

A beautiful Nigerian lady is nursing her wounds after a product she purchased from a vendor that promises users pink lips in a matter of days left her with bruises and enlarged lips.

It appears she got more than what she bargained for, and now, she has taken to social media to call out the vendor over what she described as a misleading advertisement.

A lot of contemporary women have resorted to varying cosmetic procedures and artificial beauty enhancement products to make them feel confident in their bodies. From butt to boob creams, we have seen many ladies easily transform their bodies into flawless figures.

One of the trends catching on quickly is the use of so-called Pink Lips balms aimed at making one’s lips pink-ish and beautiful.

In the case of this beautiful lady, she was convinced the cream will help her get the pink lips she has always desired but it turns out she got lips enlargement as a bonus coupled with excrutiating pain.

Check out the video below