Pretty lady reportedly dies after graduating from school, tears flow

- Advertisement -

A young lady has reportedly died after recently graduating from the University Of Cape Coast in the Central Region. Rose Owusu was juggling her education and work as a health practitioner at a hospital before her death. Her untimely death has left many on the internet in massive tears, with many posting that she rests in peace.

Rose Owusu, a hardworking and driven lady, has reportedly died after recently graduating from the University Of Cape Coast in Ghana’s Central Region.

Information making the rounds on social media indicates that the young lady was working in a hospital before her death.

There are no details about the cause of her abrupt demise, but visuals of the young lady have surfaced on the internet.

While GhPage.com cannot immediately confirm the death, the obituary poster and photos of the Rose donning her graduation regalia have thrown many social media users into tears.