President Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Black Stars on qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars drew with Nigeria 1-1 in Abuja but were able to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar based on the away rule.

President Akufo-Addo said;

Warm congratulations to the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars, for their dogged display in Abuja, and qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. I am very proud of the team’s exploits. They have made the entire nation proud.