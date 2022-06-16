type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPrice of cement to hit GH¢66
News

Price of cement to hit GH¢66

By Kweku Derrick
Price for a bag of cement is expected to hit GH¢55 and GH¢60 from next week
- Advertisement -

The price of a bag of cement is expected to retail at GH¢66 from June 15, an increase of more than GH¢5, manufacturers have said.

With this increase, industry sources say customers in Accra will be the most affected as some manufacturers want to offset transportation costs to other regions.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Business, one of the manufacturers said, “we can control the factory price, but we are not sure about the retail price on the markets in other regions.”

However, “we will try our best to take some of the cost of reducing the margin of increase after the transport charges and other related costs are added to the product”.

The manufacturers have attributed the increase to many issues, most of which they have tried to manage for a long time. 

They cite some issues, including the depreciation of the Ghana cedi, hikes in prices of petroleum products, and transport fares as some factors influencing the increase.

They also maintained that their situation has been compounded by supply challenges on their production inputs and difficulties importing some raw materials due to developments in Russia and Ukraine.

The manufacturers have also raised issues with some port charges, which they say leave them with no choice but to pass the cost to consumers.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 16, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    73.8 ° F
    73.8 °
    73.8 °
    100 %
    2.9mph
    75 %
    Thu
    75 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News