Price of Cold Storage Container In Ghana

A cold storage container also known as a refrigerator storage container is a temperature-controlled convenient shipping container. They are purposely intended to be used in between modular cargo transportation and convey temperature-sensitive things on board.

Due to the increasing demand from homes and businesses to shipping containers, cold storage containers are now used for many things aside from carrying temperature-sensitive items during travel overseas.

They are used to keep perishable items either cold or warm depending on what you want. They can control or maintain a wide range of internal temperatures which could range from 30 degrees Celsius to over 40 degrees Celsius.

Reefer is another common name used for cold storage containers. Reefer containers are engineered to regulate and control temperature. They are the best for items that are to be kept warm, cool, hot or cold for a longer period. This makes them functional in all climates. They can be used to transport or store almost anything, from chemicals to food to meat, etc.

This type of storage can control wide temperature change ranges by using three main systems which are either

• Integrated or external cooling units

Most refrigerator storage containers use this type of system. They are installed inside the container to keep items cold or warm. It uses external power to recharge. When the internal power is on, it blows warm air away to keep the inside cool and blows warm air in to keep the temperature warm within the container.

• T-flooring

This type uses metal T-flooring different from the old storage containers which used plywood floors. This metal T-flooring creates a raised floor which keeps the content of the container raised a little bit above the ground level. This makes warm or cold air to easily flow below consistently.

• Insulated Walls

With this system, more layers of insulation are built into the container to keep the contents cooled or warmed. The walls inside are made of insulation foam, aluminium sheets and stainless steel sheets.

Starting a cold store in Ghana could be very lucrative provided you have access to where and how much the most important requirement for the startup is to be bought.

Here are the prices of some cold storage containers in Ghana and where to buy them from:

20ft Reefer Container (Coldstore) – GHc 64,000.

40ft Container Freezer Trailor – GHc 135,000.

15ft modular container units – GHc 45,000.