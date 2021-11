- Advertisement -

A video fast going viral stirring up reactions on social media captures the minute a supposed primary school girl twerking in the presence of a male teacher at the full glare of the students in the classroom.

The ‘bad’ kid as sighted in the 27secs video danced and wildly shook her ‘assets’ to the amazement, of the teacher who gazed at her looking dumb.

The disturbing action by the student was greeted with screams and cheer by the other students inside the classroom.

Watch the video below: