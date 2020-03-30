type here...
COVID-19: Prince Charles recovers after 7 days in self-isolation

By RASHAD
0
Prince Charles
Prince Charles
After one week of self-isolation, the 71-year-old Prince Charles of Britain is in good health and has been moved from self-isolation.

Prince Charles who falls in the risk group because of his age had a ‘mild symptoms’ and subsequently tested for Covid-19.

On Wednesday 25th March 2020, the news went viral that the crown prince of Britain has tested positives and went into isolation.

Just after 7 days, Prince Charles has been declared fit by his doctors and in according to the government guidelines have been released from ‘self-isolation’

A statement from his spokesperson read: “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”

Charles has spent the last week working from home on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland with wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, who tested negative for the disease.

Clarence House said it was not possible to know who Charles caught the virus from, owing to the high number of public engagements he was involved in before becoming unwell.

Among Charles’ recent engagements was a Water Aid event on March 10, in which he sat opposite Prince Albert II of Monaco. Prince Albert became the first Royal Family member to test positive for coronavirus on March 19.

Charles last saw the Queen ‘briefly’ on the morning of March 12, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed. The Queen, 93, has been self-isolating with husband Prince Philip, 98, at Windsor Castle.

Yesterday, it emerged that one of the Queen’s footmen had tested positive for coronavirus, sparking further fears for the monarch’s health.

The Queen was also in contact with Boris Johnson earlier this month, who revealed he had Covid-19 on Friday. Buckingham Palace insists she is following guidelines and is in ‘good health’.

