Prince David Osei escapes gory accident

Actor Prince David Osei according to earlier reports was involved in a horrifying accident that could have left a bitter taste in the mouths of Ghanaians.

Ghana has in the past lost quite a number of celebrities to road accidents. The loss of sensational Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns, for example, saw celebrities come together for a road safety campaign which was championed by Ghana’s most decorated artiste Sarkodie.

With the likes of Kwame Owusu Ansah, Suzy Williams, Terry Bonchaka, Vybrant Fire all dying from road accidents, many allusions have been made with people attributing these accidents to spiritual influences.

Others are also of the opinion that the bad nature of our roads and irresponsible driving are to blame for these mishaps.

The latest to have his name mentioned in the conversation is actor Prince David Osei. According to him, he got a flat front tyre and he ended up spinning off the highway.

Eventually, the car came to a halt after he hit the pavement that segmented the road. He took to his Instagram page to announce to his fans that he was safe and gave thanks to God for saving him.

He wrote, ”Who told you there’s no God? You can’t easily take down a praying man, who don’t just walk in the flesh but after the spirit. Elohim be praised for saving me from a very fatal accident, I came out unscratched. Guys, pls help me thank God! Front tyre got burst was maneuvering the car on the busy highway, finally, I hit the pavement that divides the road, as to how the car came to a halt I don’t know, my life was literally flashing through my face. Indeed there’s a God who never fails ?? #prayers#thanksgiving @iamroyalprophetmonnie Psalm 91

The famous actor was grateful to God and implied that those who were looking for his demise had a lot of work on their hands because God was on his side.

