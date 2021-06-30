- Advertisement -

Prince David Osei is one of the many celebrities in Ghana who campaigned massively for the ruling NPP party led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akudo Addo. Prince David Osei is now begging the security service and NPP government not to destroy the peace of Ghana.

Prince David Osei has called on Ghanaians to pray for Ghana following the gruesome murder of #FixTheCountry activist, Ibrahim Muhammed at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

At the burial of Ibrahim aka Kaaka, armed military men shot two more people injuring more than 4 innocent people who were protesting on the street.

Shocked by the events, the whole country has been reacting to the news and Prince David Osei has joined the conversation and pleaded with the powers that be.

The actor made reference to Ghana being named as the second most peaceful country in Africa and begged everyone to pray for Ghana to avoid some people destroying the peace of Ghana.

Prince David Osei posted:

Well, coming from a staunch supporter of NPP who never saw anything wrong with any action of the ruling party, this has indeed come as a shock to many level-headed Ghanaians.