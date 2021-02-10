Prince David Osei reacts to Funny Face ‘abortion killer’ allegations

Popular actor Prince David Osei has reacted to the recent comments made by Funny Face against him in s social media post.

The actor in a post on Instagram stated that he has nothing against his colleague actor as he understands what he is currently going through.

In responding to Funny Face’s threats, Prince David Osei stated that he will always be a brother to the comic actor.

Prince David further added that he is praying for Funny Face for him to overcome his current situation.

He wrote on Instagram; “My brother I am not against you and can never be against you brother, I feel your pain and empathize with you.. Everything will be okay bro, it is interesting how some people including bloggers, sending me screenshots of you insulting me on your page, just because I sent a word of prayer to you.. I won’t let them win bro, just wondering why they won’t use that same energy they using now to make stupidity trend, to solicit help for you and talk about your Police Brutality.. Praying for you Funny Face all these shall pass soon!! PRAY FOR FUNNY FACE ????”

See post below;

This comes after Funny Face in a post on Instagram hurled insults at Prince David Osei and described him as an abortion killer after the latter showed concern for him.

Prince left a prayer emoji under the post of Funny Face which infuriated him and accused him of conspiring with Kalybos, Lilwin, Bismark and General Ntatia to sabotage him.