Prince David Osei reveals how his wife broke his virginity

Award-winning Ghanaian actor and movie producer, Prince David Osei has asserted that he kept his virginity until he met his current wife.

In an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann, Prince David Osei made these claims which many Ghanaians have tagged as a blatant lie.

He added that pursuing girls and sleeping all over the place were not his interests when he was growing up.

Prince David Osei further stated that he had his first sex after meeting his wife (Louisa Nana Ama Asieduaa Korankye) whom he now has 3 children with in 2008.

In his own words;

“I broke my virginity in 2008 after I completed the University of Ghana so all the time I was in school, I was still a virgin. The funny thing is that I used to walk with a lot of pretty ladies on campus but I didn’t do anything with any of them. Most of the boys didn’t like me because it looked like I was taking all the girls”,

“I met my wife in church. She was the one who used to take contributions and funny enough, we became close friends but I couldn’t even propose to her. She was feeling me and I was feeling her but I couldn’t tell her,”

In the middle of the interview, he also recalled an incident where he had to fight with a guy over his current wife.



“I blasted the guy and told him never to call my girlfriend again meanwhile she wasn’t even my girl at that time”.