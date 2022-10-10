- Advertisement -

Ghana is ranked 1st by the World Bank with the highest food prices in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2022.

According to the Bretton Wood institution’s October 2022 Africa Pulse Report, food prices have since January 1, 2022, gone up by 122%.

Since the start of 2022, food prices have increased sharply in many countries, largely due to the Russian/Ukraine war.

READ ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah lauds Prince David Osei for bashing NPP over National Cathedral saga

According to the Food Price Index in Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, Ghana has recorded very sharp prices in food on the African continent.

Actor Prince David Osei who seriously campaigned for Nana Addo can’t believe how Nana Addo has worsened the economic state of the country.

Taking to his socials to react to the never-ending increase in food prices – Prince David Osei has lashed Nana Addo for disappointing Ghanaians most especially himself.

According to Prince David Osei, he never imagined Ghana’s economy will get deteriorate to such an unpleasant state.

READ ALSO: Prince David Osei vows to campaign against NPP in 2024 after seeing huge E-Levy charges

In his lengthy post, he vowed to organise a demo against Nana Addo and the NPP government if things don’t change by December.

He wrote;

Mr President! With all due respect Mr President, why are you sleeping on Ghanaians. This is not acceptable Mr President. We deserve better, we know there are global crises and hardships. Yes, we know! But looks like you and your ministers are determined to inflict untoward hardship on the citizenry.

I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong! The Youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating.

If things don’t change by December, we will mobilize the youth of this country and hit the street irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ, PNC whatever, doesn’t matter now, we are all in this together. God bless our motherland ?? We want to see improvement in our livelihoods. If you have to sack some people do it without fear or favour because your legacy is on the line, Sir!! @nakufoaddo

READ ALSO: The behaviour of some NPP officials is disgusting – Prince David Osei