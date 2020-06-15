- Advertisement -

A 95-year-old Ghanaian World War II veteran by name Private Joseph Hammond has been praised by Prince Harry of the British Royal Family.

Prince Harry, a member of the British Royal Family and the younger son of Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and the late Lady Diana, has applauded 95-year-old Private Joseph Hammond.

According to a report published by CNN, Prince Harry indicated in a letter that the Ghanaian old soldier returned a huge smile to his face with his noble action.

The war hero is recorded to have raised £35,054 which is equivalent to GH¢254,166 to support frontline workers and vulnerable veterans in Africa as his contribution towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The private Joseph Hammond started from his home at Osu, the retired military officer walked for two miles daily and went through areas such as the Bloombar, Danquah Circle and the Osu Oxford Street, completing 14 miles in seven days to raise the money.

“Even at ’95 years young’ I imagine it was not an easy task. Given the service and selflessness you have demonstrated throughout your life, it does not surprise me that you would take on a challenge such as this and that you wanted to walk even more miles. It is amazing!” Prince Harry wrote in the letter to Hammond.

Prince Harry praised the veteran whose achievement, he said had set a “fine example to the world” on the importance of service to one’s community.