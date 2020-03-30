Princess Maria Teresa of Spain dies of Coronavirus

The cousin of Spain’s King Felipe IV, Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma, the Spanish Princess has coronavirus complications.

Princess Maria Teresa has become the first royal blood to die from the deadly coronavirus in the world.

Her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, announced on Facebook together with her picture that she died after contracting COVID-19.

The prince wrote: ‘S.A.R. Don Sixto Enrique de Borbón communicates that this Thursday, March 26, 2020, has passed away in Paris, at eighty-six years old, his sister Maria Teresa de Bourbon Parma and Bourbon Busset, victim of coronavirus COVID-19.’

The family held a memorial service in Madrid on March 27.

The late princess Maria was a professor at Sorbonne University in Paris, and at Complutense University in Madrid. The princess was a loyal advocate of women’s rights throughout her life was never married.

The British royal family has also been affected by the global pandemic.

Prince Charles, first in line to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus on March 25. Charles, 71, is currently self-isolating.