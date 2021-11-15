Princess Shyngle cries over how difficult it is to get pregnant – Screenshot

- Advertisement -

Gambian-born Ghanaian-based actress and real-life barbie doll, Princess Shyngle, has taken to her IG page to lament over how she’s now fining it difficult to get pregnant even after marathons of sex.

According to the “Tapoli” shaped socialite, she never assumed that getting pregnant was that difficult until she experienced it herself.

In the post, she additionally stressed that babies are indeed gifts from God because a woman can have continuous sex with her partner for more than 3 years and still bear bear the fruit of the womb.

She wrote;

“I never knew getting pregnant is the hardest thing ever when you’re ready. You can have ??? every day for three years and not get pregnant. Honestly, babies are indeed a gift from God”

It can be recalled that somewhere last month, Princess Shyngle emotionally disclosed how she was left with no other option that to destroy her pregnancy as she was due to deliver in January 2022.

She detailed that, she was told by doctors that her fallopian tube will burst and she will bleed to death if she decides to keep the pregnancy because of her super thin waist.