type here...
GhPageEntertainmentPrincess Shyngle cries over how difficult it is to get pregnant -...
Entertainment

Princess Shyngle cries over how difficult it is to get pregnant – Screenshot

By Armani Brooklyn
Princess Shyngle
- Advertisement -

Gambian-born Ghanaian-based actress and real-life barbie doll, Princess Shyngle, has taken to her IG page to lament over how she’s now fining it difficult to get pregnant even after marathons of sex.

According to the “Tapoli” shaped socialite, she never assumed that getting pregnant was that difficult until she experienced it herself.

In the post, she additionally stressed that babies are indeed gifts from God because a woman can have continuous sex with her partner for more than 3 years and still bear bear the fruit of the womb.

READ ALSO: Ghana makes it to the list of World Bank’s indebted poor countries

She wrote;

I never knew getting pregnant is the hardest thing ever when you’re ready. You can have ??? every day for three years and not get pregnant. Honestly, babies are indeed a gift from God”

It can be recalled that somewhere last month, Princess Shyngle emotionally disclosed how she was left with no other option that to destroy her pregnancy as she was due to deliver in January 2022.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong finally sues Kevin Taylor in Virginia

She detailed that, she was told by doctors that her fallopian tube will burst and she will bleed to death if she decides to keep the pregnancy because of her super thin waist.

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 15, 2021
Accra
clear sky
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
1.9mph
0 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News