Tapoli-shaped Ghana-based the Gambia award-winning actress Princess Christian Shyngle days ago opened up about her pregnancy and how she is finding it difficult to manage since her boyfriend is currently serving a jail term.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, the actress poured her out stating that she had wanted to keep all that she was going through to herself but on second thought, she felt she needed to share.

Another video of her as shared by her sees bloodstains on her bedsheet, crying her heart out because she has lost her baby through miscarriage, this comes after a few hours of declaring she’s pregnant.

“I woke up this morning and there is blood all over my bed. I don’t know what to do” she said in the video while weeping uncontrollably.

Per the information she gave in the video, she underwent premature delivery. Again in the video, she stated that though she has lost her precious baby, the Good Lord will grant her unseen child a good place in Heaven.