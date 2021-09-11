- Advertisement -

Princess Shyngle took her sauciness to the extreme as she stepped out in a daring outfit at the weekend.

The Ghana-based Gambian actress has been living her best life following the announcement of her separation from her ex-husband by spending quality time at parties and vacations to get over her woes.

She has not dodged showcasing her extravagant lifestyle on social media as well as flaunting her curvy figure in skimpy clothes.

From showing her breasts and raw butt to twerking half-naked, the actress has kept her IG followers busy, showing that she is still living well despite her marital setbacks.

Her new serving to her fans is a video of her strutting in town dressed half-naked in a skimpy dress, exposing her round botos once again.

Watch the video below.

