Princess Shyngle rushed to the hospital after an alleged suicide attempt

Socialite Princess Shyngle per information reaching our news desk has been rushed to the hospital in the United States after allegedly attempting to commit suicide.

According to the source that broke the news, the unfortunate incident happened in the states and the actress was seen been rushed into an ambulance before been led to the hospital for further treatment.

It is alleged that in an attempt to end her life, she took in some unknown substance which affected her.

Sharing the video on her insta-story she captioned it: “Depression is real. I gat this”

Unfortunatly she deleted the video before we could get hand on it to share with our cherish readers.

Well, this incident makes it the second since the Ghanaian-based The Gambian actress has tried to end her life with the first incident happening in 2018.

In her first attempt that year she decided to drink bleach, but fortunately for her, she was rescued by a neighbor and rushed to Vedic Lifecare Hospital in Lekki, Nigeria.

As it stands now, questions are being raised on why she would attempt to take her own life.

Some netizens believe this is due to her failed marriages while other sections are also saying she might be going through a tough time with some things but is using her failed marriage as a cover-up.