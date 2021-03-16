- Advertisement -

Princess Shyngle has posted old videos of her time with her ex, Burna Boy to celebrate his Grammy Award win.

The Gambian actress has hailed the musician for making history and has taken the moment to draw some attention to the fact that he was once her boo.

Princess Shyngle shared some great memories of herself and Burna Boy captured in a video on social media.

The actress obviously went looking for attention with these videos which could end up causing problems for Burna and his current girlfriend Stefflon Don.

In her caption, she admitted to chasing clout with her post and the fact that she wanted to be recognized as an ex of a Grammy Award winner is nothing short of infantile.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Princess Shyngles celebrates her ex Burna Boy with romantic videos of them together pic.twitter.com/22doUk81VW — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) March 16, 2021

Princess Shyngles seemed thirsty for attention and she knew how to get it.