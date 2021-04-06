Principal arrested for leaking exam questions on WhatsApp status

- Advertisement -

The principal of the ABC Kiseveni Secondary School has been taken into police custody after allegedly leaking a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination paper.

Rhodah Kanyi, the police boss of Machakos in an interaction with the media disclosed that Ms Mutuku shared the Maths paper on Monday night just a few hours before it would be examined on Tuesday.

According reports by the the local media in Kenya, Police stormed the school on Tuesday morning just before the exam was about to start.

Upon arrival they first confiscated the principal’s phone before taking her to the police station pending investigations.

The unusual scene at the campus of the ABC Kiseveni Secondary School could not halt the process of the examination as the students sat for the maths paper.