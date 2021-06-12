type here...
Priscilla Tsegah wasn’t a lesbian – Family

By Qwame Benedict
Priscilla Tsegah
The family of Priscilla Tsegah, the student from GH Media school who was found murdered in a hotel has denied reports that their daughter was a lesbian.

Reports about her disappearance made it to social media some few weeks ago after an effort by the family to reach her proved futile.

When news of her sudden death went viral, reports from some online portals indicated that before she was brutally murdered, she was in the company of her lesbobo partner.

The report revealed that her alleged lesbobo partner had lodged into the Justa Hotel at New Legon on 20th May 2021 with Priscilla joining her after a few hours.

Ghpage.com speaking with a family member denied reports that Priscilla was a lesbian.

According to the family, Priscilla had a lot of female friends whom she hangs around with, and never have they seen her or received complaints about her being a lesbobo.

The source stated that the lesbobo tag around their late daughter is just a ploy by some people to cover up the murder by tarnishing her image.

It continued that if she was indeed a lesbobo, her junior sister whom she always shares her problems and frustrations with would have known about it.

They called on the Ghana Police Service to speed up their investigations and make sure the chief suspect Natasha who we gathered is a Cameroonian is arrested and justice served.

