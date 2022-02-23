- Advertisement -

A prison officer has been left injured after shooting himself in the foot while on escort duty to the Criminal Court 5 Division of the High Court.

He is being treated at the clinic of the High Court Complex in Accra.

Bloodstains could be traced from the courtroom on the 4th floor of the building down to the clinic on the ground floor.

Citi News reports that supervisors of the facility said they could only gather the facts of the incident after the officer has been treated and discharged.

The name of the prison officer is therefore unknown, and it also remains unclear what may have led to the discharge of the officer’s firearm as court officials have cordoned off the incident scene awaiting the arrival of an investigation team from the Ministries Police Station.