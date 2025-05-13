type here...
Private citizen accuses Sammy Gyamfi of having over GHS 100M in his CBG account

By Armani Brooklyn
Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi

Mr Eric Dumenu of the commission of has lodged an official complaint againt the current CEO of Ghana GoldBod; Mr Sammy Gyamfi.

As alleged by Mr Eric in his petition, Sammy Gyamfi has two bank accounts with Consolidated Bank Of Ghana.

He further alleged that, one of the accounts is dollar account while the cedi has over One Hundred Million Ghana cedis deposit.

As claimed by Mr Eric, information from a credible source has it that prior to becoming the CEO of the GoldBod; Those accounts were empty

Mr Eric further claimed Sammy Gyamfi’s corruption hotten money is ehat motivated him to dash Nana Agradaa dollars on 10th May 2025.

- GhPage
