type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI have a lot of private properties - Fella Makafui
Entertainment

I have a lot of private properties – Fella Makafui

By Qwame Benedict
Fella-Makafui

Actress and movie producer Fella Makafui has explained to netizens that she will never struggle to survive because she is sorted.

It would be remembered that when issues of Medikal and Fella Makafui’s divorce came into the limelight, many people were of the view that Fella Makafui would be at the losing end.

According to them, Medikal is the one providing for the family and Fella Makafui would struggle which means she would go back to the street to sleep with guys.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage on Rash Hour, she disclosed that she has a lot of properties which has been kept private.

Speaking during the interview, she disclosed that she bought her first plot of land as far back in 2016 but at that time she didn’t understand the importance of acquiring wealth.

She went ahead to explain that she has Fella Homes which is like the Real Estate business she has been doing.

Fella Makafui disclosed that aside from the known properties of hers in the public domain she has private properties she wants them to remain private.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, June 6, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
85 %
1.8mph
92 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways