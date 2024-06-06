Actress and movie producer Fella Makafui has explained to netizens that she will never struggle to survive because she is sorted.

It would be remembered that when issues of Medikal and Fella Makafui’s divorce came into the limelight, many people were of the view that Fella Makafui would be at the losing end.

According to them, Medikal is the one providing for the family and Fella Makafui would struggle which means she would go back to the street to sleep with guys.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage on Rash Hour, she disclosed that she has a lot of properties which has been kept private.

Speaking during the interview, she disclosed that she bought her first plot of land as far back in 2016 but at that time she didn’t understand the importance of acquiring wealth.

She went ahead to explain that she has Fella Homes which is like the Real Estate business she has been doing.

Fella Makafui disclosed that aside from the known properties of hers in the public domain she has private properties she wants them to remain private.

Watch the video below: