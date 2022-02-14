type here...
Private school teacher beats a year old nursery student to death; Mourning mother narrates

By Armani Brooklyn
Private school teacher beats a year old nursery student to death; Mourning mother narrates
A private school teacher whose name has been given as Emeka Nwogbo has allegedly beaten has been arrested by the police for flogging a year and seven-month-old pre-nursery pupil of the school to death

According to reports, the little boy was said to have fallen sick after the severe beatings was taken to the hospital but unfortunately, his health condition deteriorated until he eventually died on Saturday morning.

One account said the teacher flogged Udeze for pushing another child while another claimed that the victim was punished for playing with a tap in the school.

The victim’s mother, Gift who spoke to newsmen this morning has also confirmed the devastating news

In her own words;

“I took him back to the school immediately to enquire why he was beaten that much. The proprietress asked me if I knew the gravity of my son’s offence; a boy of a year and seven months. I told her I would come back the next day to know the person who beat him.

On my way home, some pupils of the same school told me how my son was tied up and given several strokes of cane because he said he was hungry. Throughout the night, he was running temperature. On Tuesday, I took him to the school to complain. The woman said I was disturbing the peace of the school.”

“On Thursday, he went into a coma. That was when I involved a non-governmental organisation and the police went to the school. The woman’s son (Nwogbo) told the police that he flogged my son.

“He said he (Udeze) was playing with the tap but his mother even said my son’s hand couldn’t reach where the tap is. At the GRA Police Station, he changed the narrative; he said my son pushed another child and he beat him. The proprietress herself claimed my son was stubborn and cried a lot.”

“They said she collected the box from him and complained that he cried too much. They said the proprietress’ son tied him up and started flogging him. He was my only child; my everything. He became so weak and died this morning (Saturday) at the emergency ward of the FMC,” she stated before breaking down in tears.

    Source:GHpage

