Frank Fiifi Gharbin, a popular movie director in the Kumawood industry has revealed some startling facts regarding veteran actor Agya Koo in his prime.

According to the producer, during Agya Koo’s prime in the industry movie producers trooped to his house every day to pound fufu for the actor and his family.

He explained that the move by the producers was for them to win Agya Koo to their side so he could feature in all of their movies or productions.

The renowned director however claimed that he wasn’t the director or one of the producers who pounded the fufu though.

