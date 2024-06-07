type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentProducers used to pound fufu in Agya Koo's house to get him...
Entertainment

Producers used to pound fufu in Agya Koo’s house to get him on their set – Frank Fiifi Garbin

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Agya-Koo-and-Fiifi-Garbin
Agya-Koo-and-Fiifi-Garbin

According to the producer, during Agya Koo’s prime in the industry movie producers trooped to his house every day to pound fufu for the actor and his family.

He explained that the move by the producers was for them to win Agya Koo to their side so he could feature in all of their movies or productions.

The renowned director however claimed that he wasn’t the director or one of the producers who pounded the fufu though.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, June 7, 2024
Accra
light rain
78.6 ° F
78.6 °
78.6 °
87 %
1.5mph
100 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways