News
News

Prof Frimpong-Boateng arrested and placed on Ghc2 Million bail – Full Details

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
News coming in indicates that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has put former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng under investigation.

The renowned heart surgeon was put under investigation following an invitation given to him by the Office weeks ago.

He was invited on corruption and corruption-related activities, particularly over his report on the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

He was immediately granted bail of GH¢2 million after his purported arrest. Keep it locked here for more updates on this development.

    Source:GHPAGE

