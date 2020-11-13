A lady from the Volta Region of Ghana claiming to have been directed by the late Prof. Evan Fiifi Attah-Mills to resurrect Rtd. Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings is in the news.

According to the Voltarian lady identified as Emefa, Rawlings is only sleeping so she needs to perform rituals for him before noon on Friday, November 13th.

The lady who seemed very sure of what she was saying further discloses that Jerry Joh Rawlings could be saved from death because he’s not yet crossed the sea to the spiritual world.

A resident in the Volta Region, Emefa knows nowhere in Accra but the strict directive from the ‘ghost’ of the late President of Ghana, Evans Attah Mills led her straight to the house of the fallen soldier, JJ Rawlings.

In a video sighted, Emefa is seen crying just at the entrance of Rawlings’ house shouting “He’s beside the seaside, don’t let him cross the sea please, Attah Mills is watching. He [Rawlings] is not dead, he is sleeping”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW’