type here...
GhPageNewsProf. Oquaye, NAPO receive honorary Doctorate degrees from UEW
News

Prof. Oquaye, NAPO receive honorary Doctorate degrees from UEW

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

The former Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, and the current Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, have received honorary Doctorate degrees from the University of Education, Winneba, for their hard work and dedication to humanity at a special congregation ceremony held at the university.

The ceremony came off on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Speaking at the special congregation ceremony to honour the two personalities, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Anthony Broni, noted that the ceremony underscores the high premium the university places on persons who have selflessly and passionately championed laudable causes for the education sector.

“They have contributed to the nation’s educational system from two different perspectives and this, in my considered opinion, is worthy of emulation by all of us here,” Professor Afful Broni said.

The two join a tall list of awardees in the past which includes the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, and a former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, May 31, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
5.1mph
40 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News