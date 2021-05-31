- Advertisement -

The former Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, and the current Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, have received honorary Doctorate degrees from the University of Education, Winneba, for their hard work and dedication to humanity at a special congregation ceremony held at the university.

The ceremony came off on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Speaking at the special congregation ceremony to honour the two personalities, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Anthony Broni, noted that the ceremony underscores the high premium the university places on persons who have selflessly and passionately championed laudable causes for the education sector.

“They have contributed to the nation’s educational system from two different perspectives and this, in my considered opinion, is worthy of emulation by all of us here,” Professor Afful Broni said.

The two join a tall list of awardees in the past which includes the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, and a former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.