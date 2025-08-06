type here...
News

Profile of Dr Edward Omane Boamah

By Armani Brooklyn
Dr Edward Omane Boamah

Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, a distinguished medical doctor, health policy expert, and seasoned politician, was confirmed among eight individuals who tragically perished in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, near Adansi Sikaman in the Ashanti Region

Career Snapshot


Initially trained as a medical doctor at the University of Ghana Medical School, he also had a stint at Washington University in St. Louis and earned a master’s degree in Health Policy Planning and Financing from both the London School of Economics and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

As a university leader, he served as President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and Coordinating Secretary of the Federation of Ghana Medical Students Association (FGMSA)

Ministerial & Policy Impact


From 2009 to 2012, he served as Deputy Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, where he chaired investigations into environmental disasters, including the Kosmos Energy spill in the Jubilee Field and a cyanide spill in Kenyase

In 2012–13, he was Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports under President Mills’ administration.

Appointed Minister for Communications in February 2013 under President John Mahama, he established Ghana’s National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and led efforts to protect children online, developing a national child online protection framework.

He was also appointed Presidential Spokesperson (2014–2017).

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Defence Ministry


In February 2025, Dr. Omane Boamah was appointed as Minister of Defence following the inauguration of President Mahama’s administration, succeeding Dominic Nitiwul

His tenure came as Ghana faced rising security threats emanating from the Sahel; Ghana was seen as a potential rear base for militants and smuggling along the Burkina Faso border. He was involved in regional diplomacy and defence planning

Humanitarian Service


A committed medic, he participated in WHO-led immunisation monitoring in 2004 and was part of the rescue team during Ghana’s May 9 Stadium Disaster in 2001

After the NDC’s loss in the 2016 election, he returned to medical practice at Afrah International Hospital

The Crash & National Loss


On the morning of August 6, 2025, a Ghana Armed Forces Z?9 helicopter carrying eight people, including Dr. Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, crashed and burned after departing Accra for Obuasi at 09:12 hours.

All on board died, including the senior political and security personnel
.

President Mahama ordered national flags at half-staff and cancelled his official engagements for the day, while the government extended condolences to the bereaved families

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Photos of Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala

Photos of Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, August 6, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Video of Theresa Abebrese cheering Daddy Lumba

Theresa Abeberese and Daddy Lumba

Sammy Gyamfi chops Serwaa Amihere- Afia Schwar alleges

Daddy Lumba used and dumped Theresah Abebrese – Angry family speaks

9 Lesser-Known Facts About Daddy Lumba That Will Surprise You

Daddy Lumba

BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Kayikunmi and Isabella
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways