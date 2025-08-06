Profile of Dr Edward Omane Boamah

Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, a distinguished medical doctor, health policy expert, and seasoned politician, was confirmed among eight individuals who tragically perished in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, near Adansi Sikaman in the Ashanti Region

Career Snapshot



Initially trained as a medical doctor at the University of Ghana Medical School, he also had a stint at Washington University in St. Louis and earned a master’s degree in Health Policy Planning and Financing from both the London School of Economics and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

As a university leader, he served as President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and Coordinating Secretary of the Federation of Ghana Medical Students Association (FGMSA)

Ministerial & Policy Impact



From 2009 to 2012, he served as Deputy Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, where he chaired investigations into environmental disasters, including the Kosmos Energy spill in the Jubilee Field and a cyanide spill in Kenyase

In 2012–13, he was Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports under President Mills’ administration.

Appointed Minister for Communications in February 2013 under President John Mahama, he established Ghana’s National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and led efforts to protect children online, developing a national child online protection framework.

He was also appointed Presidential Spokesperson (2014–2017).

Defence Ministry



In February 2025, Dr. Omane Boamah was appointed as Minister of Defence following the inauguration of President Mahama’s administration, succeeding Dominic Nitiwul

His tenure came as Ghana faced rising security threats emanating from the Sahel; Ghana was seen as a potential rear base for militants and smuggling along the Burkina Faso border. He was involved in regional diplomacy and defence planning



Humanitarian Service



A committed medic, he participated in WHO-led immunisation monitoring in 2004 and was part of the rescue team during Ghana’s May 9 Stadium Disaster in 2001

After the NDC’s loss in the 2016 election, he returned to medical practice at Afrah International Hospital

The Crash & National Loss



On the morning of August 6, 2025, a Ghana Armed Forces Z?9 helicopter carrying eight people, including Dr. Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, crashed and burned after departing Accra for Obuasi at 09:12 hours.

All on board died, including the senior political and security personnel

.

President Mahama ordered national flags at half-staff and cancelled his official engagements for the day, while the government extended condolences to the bereaved families