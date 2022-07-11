“Promise you’ll satisfy him with your breasts” – Pastor orders bride at wedding

- Advertisement -

A bride was stunned after the pastor officiating her wedding asked her to recite an unconventional vow.

According to the officiating priest, the bride needs to vow that she would satisfy her husband with her breast always.

A very surprised bride could not understand why such an order was imperative to the success or otherwise of her union.

However, the pastor insisted she did.

Left with no option, the bride took a glance at the groom and recited the words as the pastor had directed.

Apparently, those words could be found in Songs of Solomon in the Old Testament of the Holy Bible, but whether they should have been part of the vow is still debatable.