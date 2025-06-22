type here...
Politics

Promote me to president because I’ve passed as a vice president- Dr. Bawumia tells Ghanaians

By Mzta Churchill
Dr. Bawumia

Former vice president who doubled as the flag bearer on the ticket of the NPP in the last general election, Dr. Bawumia has implored Ghanaians to consider him.

Dr. Bawumia speaking at a recent conference held in Kumasi stated that being the former vice president, he did extremely well.

The politician ranked himself as one of the best vice presidents in the history of Ghana, stating that “I have passed as vice president”.

He asked Ghanaians to help him become the next president of Ghana since he did extremely well as the vice president.

In his words, “Promote me to President”.

