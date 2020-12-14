No civilized prophet prophesied about the elections- Kumchacha rages

- Advertisement -

Prophet Kumchacha has explained why he steered clear of election-related prophecies prior to the December 7 polls.

Kumchacha mentioned in an interview on Peace FM that pastors who went tête-à-tête prophesying about who was going to win the 2020 elections have lost their way.

He expressed that the core mandate of the church and ministers of God is to win souls and not to predict elections for favours from politicians.

The outspoken man of God called these pastors uncivilized and lambasted them for giving false prophecies based on their personal interests.

The founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries also spoke about the trend of pastors competing against each other for wealth and fame.

According to him, such pastors have derailed from their true purpose and admonished them to focus on winning souls.

Nonetheless, Prophet Badu Kobi, Nigel Gaisie and Rev. Owusu Bempah were among those who foretold the outcome of the elections.