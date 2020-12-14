type here...
GhPage Politics No civilized prophet prophesied about the elections- Kumchacha rages
Politics

No civilized prophet prophesied about the elections- Kumchacha rages

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kumchacha election prophecies
Kumchacha election prophecies
- Advertisement -

Prophet Kumchacha has explained why he steered clear of election-related prophecies prior to the December 7 polls.

Kumchacha mentioned in an interview on Peace FM that pastors who went tête-à-tête prophesying about who was going to win the 2020 elections have lost their way.

He expressed that the core mandate of the church and ministers of God is to win souls and not to predict elections for favours from politicians.

The outspoken man of God called these pastors uncivilized and lambasted them for giving false prophecies based on their personal interests.

The founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries also spoke about the trend of pastors competing against each other for wealth and fame.

According to him, such pastors have derailed from their true purpose and admonished them to focus on winning souls.

Nonetheless, Prophet Badu Kobi, Nigel Gaisie and Rev. Owusu Bempah were among those who foretold the outcome of the elections.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, December 14, 2020
Accra
thunderstorm
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
3.5mph
20 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News