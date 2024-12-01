Prophet Adom Kyei Duah covers Dr Bawumia’s head with his Talit ahead of the elections

Earlier today, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), visited the Believers Worship Center, widely known as Philadelphia, for a special moment of prayer and blessings.

The church’s renowned leader, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, warmly welcomed Dr. Bawumia and led a solemn prayer session.

In a symbolic gesture of spiritual covering, Adom Kyei Duah draped the Vice President with his Tallit, a sacred prayer shawl, as he invoked divine guidance and protection for him ahead of the crucial elections scheduled for Saturday.

The prayer session was marked by fervent intercessions from the congregation, with members joining their leader in praying for peace, wisdom, and strength for Dr. Bawumia.

Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the prayers, acknowledging the significance of spiritual support in his political journey.

As the election date draws near, the Vice President continues to engage with various stakeholders across the country, emphasizing his vision for the nation and the importance of unity and development.