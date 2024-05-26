Prophet Adom Kyei Duah storms Lilwin’s movie premiere like a president

Nana Ama McBrown, Kwaku Manu, Otaly, Salinko among others Kumawood actors and actresses went to support the actor cum producer.

Kweku Flick, Broda Sammy, Ypee among others also went to support the musician.

Boys Boys, who many have come to the conclusion that is a dear enemy to the actor also took time off his busy schedule to go and support the actor to have a successful premiere.

Ace Kumawood actor, Wayoosi, even though was to be on a TikTok live with legendary Agya Koo, he still took time off his busy schedule to go and support his brother:

Among all the celebrities and personalities that went to the movie premiere, the entrance of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah has gotten social media users talking.

As fans were enjoying the entrances of the personalities and celebrities, a police convoy was approaching.

Many rushed to the scene to find out who was coming, but to the surprise by many, an undisclosed person was coming with a police escort.

Fans were in anticipation to know who the undisclosed person was as many suggested it could be the First Gentleman of the country, president Akufo Addo, or better still, presidential candidate, Cheddar.

Fans were taken aback to finally find out that it was Ghanaian man of God, Adom Kyei Duah who came to the premiere with a police escort.

