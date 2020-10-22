Prophet Akoa Isaac, one of the most popular men of God in Ghana got his 5 story building collapsing on his church members on Tuesday, 20th October 2020.

At the time of the collapse, over 50 church members had gathered to pray for the man of God who was sick at home. Although over a dozen are confirmed dead as the authorities working on rescuing all the trapped which still now numbers around 13.

Even sniffing dogs have been imported from other countries to assist in locating all the church members who are trapped under the 5 story building.

Whiles Ghanaians are sympathizing with the trapped church members and their family, photos of the building have surfaced on social media and Netizens are outraged.

Prophet Akoa Isaac’s church that collapsed

Looking at the building, it’s obvious it was poorly constructed, and from what we have gathered even the church members knew that. The 4 story building plus the ground 5 looked shaky and lacked even proper pillars to withstand it.

GhPage has gathered that whenever the town folks complain, the congregants tell them God will protect them and nothing will happen.

To make matters worse, the DC of Asene Manso Akroso in the Eastern Region where the building collapsed, Alex Inkoom says they didn’t receive any report from engineers on any structural defects.

“We did not receive any report about the structural defects from the municipal engineers. Myself anytime I passed by I looked at it and always asked myself ‘this man when is he going to complete this building?’,” Hon. Alex Inkoom told 3FM

Meanwhile, it’s so obvious from even anyone who is not an expert that the building was just not well structured. Social media users are upset the people watched on with no single sensible person telling them it wasn’t right.

Prophet Akoa Isaac’s church after it collapsed

Meanwhile, Prophet Akoa Isaac has been arrested by the police. He is assisting investigations into the building collapse.