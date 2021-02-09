Evangelist Awuah in trouble as Prophet Akwasi Sarpong clash with him in court over Wife’s killing case

Leader of the cross of ministry evangelistic church Prophet Akwasi Sarpong met accused person Evangelist Awusi Awuah in court today.

The accused person evangelist Awusi had apparently said on radio that Prophet Akwasi Sarpong killed his wife for rituals and added that the self acclaimed prophet also sleeps with less than one year babies to have spiritual powers.

This obviously did not go down well with Prophet Akwasi Sarpong which led him to sue the Evangelist somewhere last year.

The case which was scheduled on 9th Feb 2021 was sat on today as both acclaimed men of God appeared in court for proceeding to begin.

Though Evangelist Awuah apologized and pleaded on several count, Prophet Akwasi Sarpong insisted the case must reach it logical conclusion.

According to Akwasi Sarpong he wants to ensure that an example is set in order to serve as a caution to others.

Prophet Akwasi Sarpong who is widely popular in Ghana especially in Kumasi and Accra has over the years seen harsh bashing from a section of Ghanaians who claim he is not a real man of God because of his high and unusual spiritual powers.

Many Ghanaians have also said the man of God killed his wife for spiritual prowess but the prophet has always defended himself on any platform that is untrue and that he has not even married before.