A self-styled prophet is in the grips of the Tongu Divisional Police Command Police Service for allegedly raping the wife of one of his deacons.

The prophet identified as Frank Agbenyo according to the victim also identified as Favour Agbozo had sex with her at the beginning of the year 2021 but out of fear decided to keep it away from her husband.

The report stated that the victim went for a consultation at the mission house but could not recall what led her into the prophet’s bed until ” he was done having sex with me”.

She narrated; “He (Prophet) asked me to drink a drop of honey he pulled from his room as part of performing prayers and while praying for me with his hand on my head, I felt so heavy and weak and when I became normal, I saw myself naked beside him in bed”

She then alleged that the prophet used a charm to lure her into the act, adding that she always feels “uncomfortable and guilty each day especially when I am alone and in the night.”

Her husband, upon hearing the matter reported it to the elders of the community for a solution. He said, the elders sought for a ram and assorted drinks to clean the mess but he disagreed with the idea and called for legal action against the prophet.

Orlando Tome alleged that, the Prophet, popularly known in the area as Fire Pot together with his two wives and families have apologised to him on several occasions but he wants the laws to deal with him, this to serve as a deterrent to others.