GhPageEntertainmentProphet Azuka Reveals The Only Thing Delay Can Do To Do Away...
Entertainment

Prophet Azuka Reveals The Only Thing Delay Can Do To Do Away With Akua Donkor’s Curses On Her

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

One of the numerous questions many netizens are pondering is “What happens to Delay now that Akua Donkor is dead?”

Well, a controversial Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Azuka has disclosed what is needed from Delay to be free from Akua Donkor’s curses.

Speaking with Rashard on Ghpage; Prophet Azuka stated categorically that even though Akua Donkor is dead, something could be done before, during, and after her burial to keep Delay safe from her curses.

According to him, if Delay has a spiritual man of God, she could go with him to the mortuary to reverse the curse.

During her funeral, when she is laid in bed, Prophet Azuka says Delay could go to the funeral with her powerful man of God to reverse the curses by standing where Akua Donkor’s legs will be facing and making some recitations.

Meanwhile, he stated that if Delay had a strong spiritual background, she should not be tickled about Akua Donkor’s curses because they would go nowhere.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, October 31, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
83.8 ° F
83.8 °
83.8 °
69 %
2.8mph
70 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways