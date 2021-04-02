- Advertisement -

On 29th March 2021, GhPage reported the death of the daughter of popular Malawian prophet, Prophet Bushiri, 8-year-old Israella Bushiri.

Israella Bushiri died of a lung infection after months of battling the sickness. The funeral service has finally been held for the daughter of the renowned televangelist and it drew thousands of people to the venue.

Thousands of people gathered to bid farewell to Israella Bushiri who was also known to be a rising woman of God full of potentials.

Sharing the photos from the funeral ceremony online, Prophet Bushiri who is still full of hope and trust in God wrote:

“Yesterday on Thursday (1st of April, 2021) the Prophet’s family, sons, and daughters together with people from different dominations escorted Saint Israella to GLORY where she is with the Father in heavenly PLACES.

“She was born on Christmas Day, a time of celebrating the birth of Christ, and she has gone back to the Father during the Easter period, a time of commemorating the death and resurrection of Christ. Her message was simple: “God works in mysterious ways.”

“Truly He does work in mysterious ways. We love you our Angel. Rest Well Israella and God bless you all for being with us during this time.”

See the photos below

Israella Bushiri’s funeral service

May she rest in perfect peace.