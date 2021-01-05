- Advertisement -

Ghanaian prophets are at it again as they have started sending their petitions to the President Nana Akufo Addo prior to his swearing-in and the commencement of his second term as head of state.

According to the founder and Leader of New Jerusalem Chapel (NJC) in Kumasi Bishop J. Y Adu he wants the President to choose one day and declare it as a day of fasting and prayers for the country.

The man of God in defending his comment stated that this is to avert the bloodshed and evil which is looming in the country in 2021.

He went on to say that Ghana failed to experience the worse of the deadly coronavirus because the President at the begining declared a day of fasting and prayers which helped the country.

He said: “Tell the President that he must declare a national day of fasting for Ghana to redeem the country from evil and unnatural accident and bloodshed. If he does it as he did in the early days of COVID-19, things will change”.

Bishop J.Y prophecied where he said “When he (the President) announces it, and Ghanaians go by it and fast, we shall be freed. The devil is preparing to strike in some countries of West Africa”.

He continued by saying that West Africa is going to experience two successive coup d’état but Ghana will not be affected.

“I can see two successive coup d’états in some countries in West Africa. I have said that in this country, terrorists shall continue to operate but anyone who makes an attempt will be arrested. People shall be imprisoned for orchestrating so many demonstrations terrorism in the country”