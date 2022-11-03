- Advertisement -

A popular South African prophet based in Nigeria named Rev Christian Shola has sent a message to singer Davido and his baby mama Chioma over the death of their beloved son Ifeanyi.

In a viral tweet, Rev Christian Shola told Davido not to bury Ifeanyi, because he’s a destiny child and God will use him as a vessel to bring him back to life.

As suggested by the cleric, Davido and Chioma should bring the lifeless body of Ifeanyi to his church ‘Solution Ground’ and see what would happen.

According to the prophet, God would perform wonders if Ifeanyi is taken to Solution Ground on or before 21hrs from the time he passed his message.

His controversial tweet reads;

“I am Prophet Christian Shola, please don’t bury that boy yet, he is a destiny child. take Ifeanyi Adeleke to Solution Ground on or before 21hrs after this message and see what will happen, God of of solution can never fail (2king5v10). Olórun Christian Shola Agbayé.”

Rev Christain Shola has come under heavy criticism for being insensitive and trying to chase clout with the predicament which has befallen the Adeleke family.

Tweeps on the microblogging platform have blasted him for his callousness.

@Ghostpeppergirl wrote – This one thinks he’s acting Alchemy of souls

@Blvkfav wrote – Why are you pple like this ?? Why tagging Davido ? Y’all think he will see it? Fucking hell!!!

@Oyeleyekunle – This are delicate things we shouldn’t joke with

@ddic wrote – This post reminds me of anikulapo movie hum smh.”

@Praisebillions 1 – There is no harm in trying they should give it a try and see for themselves as for me I can do anything to revive the boy

Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi, dies

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022

Singer Davido has lost his son Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi was the son of Davido and Chioma and he has reportedly died.

Ifeanyi Adeleke got drowned a few days after his third birthday, which was on October 20.

Prior to Ifeanyi’s death, Davido was spotted earlier today teaching him how to swim.

In videos making the rounds on social media, the now father of two was seen inside the big pool in his mansion with Ifeanyi.

Davido carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water as he gave him instructions on what to do.

The music star carried Ifeanyi around in the pool as the energetic boy continued to flap his legs.

Davido who was obviously impressed by his son’s performance was heard commenting on how he was a fast learner.

What Caused Of Davido’s Son’s Death.

According to the preliminary report, Ifeanyi, 3 drowned while swimming in the family pool in their estate.

He was left in the company of a nanny who was supposed to keep an eye on him.

Nevertheless, the family’s close friends have used social media to post mysterious messages despite the absence of public word from the grieving.

Dorathy Bachor exclaimed in an unprinted post, Eniola Badmus posted a sorrowful emoji, and Beauty Tukura begged that the tragic story was untrue.