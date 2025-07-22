type here...
Prophet claims he saw vision of Shatta Wale being fatally shot

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale death Prophecy 1

Ghanaian man of God, Daniel Yaw Donkoh, has dropped a disturbing prophecy involving celebrated dancehall artist, Shatta Wale.

According to the prophet, he received a vivid vision in which the award-winning musician was fatally shot by unidentified assailants.

Detailing the vision, Prophet Donkoh claimed that it began with a dramatic chase involving about ten armed men pursuing Shatta Wale to end his life.

Miraculously, the artist managed to escape their ambush and was later seen in the vision taking to social media to publicly thank God for saving him.

Shatta Wale

However, the vision reportedly took a darker turn.

According to him, in a separate moment of the same spiritual experience, three different armed men emerged and successfully attacked Shatta Wale, shooting him to death.

The preacher did not provide a specific timeline for this vision but stated that he felt compelled to share it as a warning, urging the artist and those around him to take precautions and seek divine protection.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

While reactions to the prophecy have been mixed on social media, many fans have expressed concern and are calling on Shatta Wale to respond or take security measures seriously.

Others have called for prayers, hoping that the alleged vision does not manifest in reality.

Shatta Wale, known for his bold personality and chart-topping hits, is yet to publicly respond to the prophecy.

