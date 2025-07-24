Prophet D Y Donkor stands by his doom prophecy about Shatta Wale

Famed Ghanaian preacher, Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh of the City of Wisdom Centre, has reiterated his recent prophecy concerning dancehall star Shatta Wale, despite backlash and a stern warning from the musician.

In a video shared on his official TikTok page on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the outspoken prophet made it clear that he would not backtrack or alter the vision he claims to have received.

According to him, the vision which detailed a fatal attack on Shatta Wale was a divine burden he felt compelled to share with the public.

Reverend Donkoh’s earlier revelation sparked widespread reactions which even triggered Shatta Wale to threaten to take drastic actions if the preacher was not arrested within a week.

In his latest address, the pastor emphasized that the prophecy was delivered out of genuine love and concern for Shatta Wale’s life and not to stir controversy.

“I’m not changing or reversing the prophecy. It is now a burden I carry. Ghanaians must pray for Shatta Wale and others in the industry,” Reverend Donkoh declared.

He further urged the nation to also intercede for other celebrated musicians, including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, King Paluta, and more, claiming there are evil plots against key figures in Ghana’s creative space.

The clergyman stressed that his vision singled out Shatta Wale not because he is in danger more than others, but due to the deep admiration he holds for the SM boss.

