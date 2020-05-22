type here...
By Qwame Benedict
The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel APC Rev. Obofour have finally caused the arrest of Prophet Elisha.

It would be remembered that Prophet Elisha in an interview on Metro FM months ago revealed that Rev. Obofour killed two of his children in Cotonou just to remain powerful.

According to him, he has proof that Rev. Obofour is evil and would soon come out to drop them if Obofour reacts.

After the story went viral, Rev Obofour denied the story vowed that he will go all out to make sure Prophet Elisha is arrested and brought to justice.

He added that even if his dead father even asks him to let go of the matter, he would never listen to him until justice is served.

Fearing what he was going to face, Prophet Elisha recorded an audio apologizing to the preacher.

Well, Rev. Obofour has revealed that Prophet Elisha has been arrested and currently serving a 1-year jail sentence at the Sunyani Central Prison.

Rev. Obofour talking about the issue shared a video of when Prophet Elisha was been taking to the prisons to begin his jail term.

He further revealed Elisha was jailed a day after he was finally arrested by the police.

Watch the video below:

Rev. Obofour added that though Elisha has been jailed, he is still not done with him as the judge during the court process made it clear that he(Obofour) can sue him again.

