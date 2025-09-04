type here...
Prophet Eric Boahen Uche Warns Of Another Possible Plane Crash In September

By Armani Brooklyn
Prophet Uche

Leader of the Reign House Chapel, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has issued a fresh prophecy, warning of a possible plane crash within September.

In an interview with Vimbuzz, the Ghanaian prophet revealed that while the incident would not occur in Ghana, he had seen a vision of an aircraft falling from the skies.

“I saw another plane crash this month, not in Ghana. I’ve seen one in Ghana that we’re praying about. But a plane would drop to earth during this month,” he said.

Prophet Uche, who previously claimed to have foreseen the helicopter crash that struck Ghana on August 6 and several other tragedies, is now calling on Christians worldwide to pray to avert the looming disaster.

His prophecy has sparked mixed reactions, with some urging fervent prayers while others question the consistency of such revelations.

As September unfolds, attention remains on whether his prophecy will manifest, or if — as he insists — prayer can alter the course of events.

