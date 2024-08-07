type here...
Prophet exposes female celebrity sharing STDs to big men

By Qwame Benedict
A Ghanaian Prophet identified as Senior Servant Baffour has warned big men in the country against sleeping with some celebrities in the country.

According to the Preacher, there is a popular female celebrity walking around and sleeping with people and infecting them with STDs.

He stated that many of these big men might think they have gotten a cheap lady to sleep with but what they are forgetting is that the said celebrity is on a mission to spread the STDs.

Servant Baffour urged that all big men sleeping with female celebrities in the country be careful and at least know the health status of all the people they are sleeping with.

He posted: “I saw her but I don’t know her name. Behind the scenes, she’s been with our male celebrities like that of Abena Korkor. The difference is that, she has an ulterior motive of spreading some ‘infectious’ disease amongst them.”

Source:GhPage

